COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 183 new cases, 2 more deaths

The Saskatchewan government announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday and 183 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 43,673, 8,628 of which are variants of concern.

One death was reported in the north central zone and one in the central east zone, both of which fell in the 70-79 age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, four are in the far north west, 26 are in the north west, seven are in the north central, one is in the north east, 52 are in Saskatoon, two are in the central west, 15 are in the central east, 41 are in Regina, three are in the south west, seven are in the south central and 23 are in the south east.

The province says two new cases are pending residence information, while three cases with pending residence information have now been assigned: one in the north central, one in the central west and one in Regina.

There have been 41,149 recoveries from the virus and 2,016 cases are considered active.

The province says 163 people remain in hospital with 126 people receiving inpatient care and 37 people in intensive care. Nineteen people in the ICU are in Regina and 13 are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 203 — 16.6 new cases per 100,000.

The province says they administered 3,048 COVID-19 tests on Monday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 808,727.

An additional 6,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the province’s last report on Tuesday, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 537,044.

The province says 72 per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 60 per cent of those aged 30 and older and 50 per cent of those aged 18 and older have received their first dose.

On Wednesday, the province expanded its age eligibility to 26.

