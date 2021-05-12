Emergency alert message sent to B.C. mobile phones by mistake

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An emergency alert message was sent to British Columbians on Wednesday by mistake.

Phones across the province lit up sometime after 12 p.m. with a test message that is part of the national Alert Ready system, which aims to improve public safety in the event of an emergency.

2:18 Canada not on board with U.S. earthquake early warning system Canada not on board with U.S. earthquake early warning system

A test of B.C.’s wireless alerting system took place on May 5.

Story continues below advertisement

EmergencyInfoBC confirmed that Wednesday’s message “was an accidental re-broadcast of last week’s test due to human error.”

Today’s Alert Ready test was an accidental re-broadcast of last week’s test due to human error. — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) May 12, 2021

The Alert Ready system was developed after the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission mandated that all wireless service providers be capable of sending the wireless warnings back in 2017.

In 2018, accidental warnings appeared on cellphones, TV and radio in Hawaii that told people that a ballistic missile was headed toward the U.S. state.

Story continues below advertisement

Hawaii’s government later explained that human error caused the alert to be issued.

— With files from Simon Little and Kevin Nielsen