Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Emergency alert message sent to B.C. mobile phones by mistake

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 4:14 pm
Human error led to an emergency alert message being sent to British Columbians on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Human error led to an emergency alert message being sent to British Columbians on Wednesday. Global News

An emergency alert message was sent to British Columbians on Wednesday by mistake.

Phones across the province lit up sometime after 12 p.m. with a test message that is part of the national Alert Ready system, which aims to improve public safety in the event of an emergency.

Click to play video: 'Canada not on board with U.S. earthquake early warning system' Canada not on board with U.S. earthquake early warning system
Canada not on board with U.S. earthquake early warning system

A test of B.C.’s wireless alerting system took place on May 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. tests emergency alert, but earthquake warning system still years away

EmergencyInfoBC confirmed that Wednesday’s message “was an accidental re-broadcast of last week’s test due to human error.”

Trending Stories

The Alert Ready system was developed after the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission mandated that all wireless service providers be capable of sending the wireless warnings back in 2017.

Read more: Accidental ballistic missile alert warning issued to cell phones, TV and radio in Hawaii

In 2018, accidental warnings appeared on cellphones, TV and radio in Hawaii that told people that a ballistic missile was headed toward the U.S. state.

Story continues below advertisement

Hawaii’s government later explained that human error caused the alert to be issued.

— With files from Simon Little and Kevin Nielsen

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Emergency alert tagBC emergency alert tagBC alert message error tagBC alert system error tagBC emergency alert May 12 tagBC emergency alert Wednesday tagemergency alert error tagEmergency message phone BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers