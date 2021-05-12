Crown seeks life sentence for youth in Kingston, Ont., terrorism case

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown is seeking a life sentence for a teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges including possession of explosive material and counselling someone to detonate a bomb in Kingston.

The youth admitted to the charges, as well as violating his bail conditions, last July in the Ontario Court of Justice.

At the first day of the youth’s sentencing hearing Wednesday, the Crown asked that the teen, who cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, be sentenced as an adult.

The Kingston teen’s lawyer says a youth sentence of three years would be sufficient to hold him accountable.

In January 2019, the RCMP arrested the youth, who was 16 at the time, following a probe initiated by a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the teen unwittingly communicated with an FBI undercover agent he believed to be a “lone wolf” Islamic terrorist in Virginia who needed support.