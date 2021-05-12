Driver walks away with minor injuries after crash into rock cut near Kingston: OPP

OPP say charges are pending after a single-vehicle crash on Taylor Kidd Boulevard in Loyalist Township Tuesday.
Police say it happened around 10 p.m., about a kilometre west of County Road 6.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, left the roadway and slammed into a rock cut.
Trending Stories
The lone driver suffered minor injuries, police say.
OPP say alcohol was not a factor in the crash but say charges under the Highway Traffic Act may be laid.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments