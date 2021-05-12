Driver walks away with minor injuries after crash into rock cut near Kingston: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say charges are pending after a single-vehicle crash on Taylor Kidd Boulevard in Loyalist Township Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m., about a kilometre west of County Road 6.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, left the roadway and slammed into a rock cut.

The lone driver suffered minor injuries, police say.

OPP say alcohol was not a factor in the crash but say charges under the Highway Traffic Act may be laid.

