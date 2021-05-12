Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Driver walks away with minor injuries after crash into rock cut near Kingston: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 2:31 pm
OPP say charges may be pending following a single-vehicle crash on Taylor Kidd Boulevard just outside of Kingston Tuesday night. View image in full screen
OPP say charges may be pending following a single-vehicle crash on Taylor Kidd Boulevard just outside of Kingston Tuesday night. OPP

OPP say charges are pending after a single-vehicle crash on Taylor Kidd Boulevard in Loyalist Township Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m., about a kilometre west of County Road 6.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, left the roadway and slammed into a rock cut.

Trending Stories

Read more: Driver airlifted after car crashes into rock cut off Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough

The lone driver suffered minor injuries, police say.

OPP say alcohol was not a factor in the crash but say charges under the Highway Traffic Act may be laid.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagLoyalist Township tagTaylor Kidd Boulevard tagcrash taylor kidd tagOPP charges pending tagOPP taylor kidd tagtaylor kidd crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers