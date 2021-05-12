Montreal Canadiens sign forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to entry-level contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$825,000.

Harvey-Pinard will earn $750,000 per season at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level. The deal includes a signing bonus worth $75,000 per season.

Harvey-Pinard, 22, has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 32 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in his first professional season.

Last season, the Jonquière, Que., native led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens in goals (34), assists (44) and points (78).

He also won the President Cup and the Memorial Cup with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2018-19.

Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round, 201st overall, in the 2019 NHL draft.