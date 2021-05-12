Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2021 1:08 pm

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to two-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of US$825,000.

Harvey-Pinard will earn $750,000 per season at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level. The deal includes a signing bonus worth $75,000 per season.

Harvey-Pinard, 22, has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 32 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in his first professional season.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: As Montreal Canadiens clinch playoff berth, COVID-19 is ruining the fun for some

Last season, the Jonquière, Que., native led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens in goals (34), assists (44) and points (78).

He also won the President Cup and the Memorial Cup with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2018-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round, 201st overall, in the 2019 NHL draft.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagMontreal Canadiens tagHABS tagMontreal Hockey tagQuebec Major Junior Hockey League tagJonquiere tagLaval Rocket tagRafael Harvey-Pinard tagRafael Harvey-Pinard contract tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers