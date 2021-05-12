Police investigating after possibly anti-Semitic banners placed in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are investigating after banners with possibly anti-Semitic messages were left in Vaughan.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers have responded to four incidents over the past two weeks involving banners that were hung up at different locations in the Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue area.

“Investigators believe the message on the banner may be anti-Semitic and that these incidents are hate-motivated,” the news release said.

Police said that on April 29, a banner was found on an electrical box on Maison Parc Court. On May 5 and 9, banners were found on a CN train and two billboards in the area, officers said.

Investigators released images of suspects and a vehicle in the hope that someone will be able to provide information.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

View image in full screen Police released this image of suspects. Handout / York Regional Police