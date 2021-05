Send this page to someone via email

Police are requesting help from the public as they search for a missing 23-year-old London woman.

According to police, “Athena” Liberty Kewayosh was last seen around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, but a location of her last known whereabouts was not released.

Police say Kewayosh, who they describe as a First Nations woman, is 5’0” tall, slim build and approximately 110 lbs.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

