Canada election: Cape Breton—Canso

Cape Breton—Canso is one of two ridings in Cape Breton that includes a U-shaped section of southern Cape Breton Island, as well as a piece of the Northern Mainland.

Communities in this district include Glace Bay, Louisbourg, Port Hawkesbury and St. Peter’s.

Cape Breton—Canso has gone Liberal for almost a decade thanks to six straight wins by Rodger Cuzner since 2000.

Following Cuzer’s decision to not run in the 2019 election, newcomer Mike Kelloway was able to capture the seat for the Liberals. It was a narrow win, with Kelloway seizing 38.5 per cent of the vote.

Kelloway managed to beat Conservative Alfie MacLeod, who had resigned his seat as a provincial MLA to seek a spot in Parliament. MacLeod came in a close second with 34.5 per cent of the vote.

While MacLeod is a well-known name in Nova Scotia politics, Kelloway was a relatively new face. Before winning his seat in 2019, he worked as a special project administrator at Nova Scotia Community College.

In March 2021, Kelloway was elected Atlantic Liberal caucus chair. His role involves bringing community concerns in Atlantic Canada to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet.

Candidates

Liberal: Mike Kelloway (incumbent)

— with files from Global News’ Alexander Quon and Erica Alini