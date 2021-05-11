Regina airport receiving $2.6M in grant funding from federal government

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Airport Authority is receiving $2.6 million in grant funding from the federal government as part of its airport relief fund announced Tuesday.

“With the substantial financial losses incurred in 2020 and the beginning of 2021, we are pleased that some funding has been announced to help cover a portion of our core operating costs,” said James Bogusz, Regina Airport Authority CEO.

“We look forward to working with the federal government on future programs of this nature as we await the return of more regular passenger volumes.”

Regina & District Chamber of Commerce calls the funding crucial as the city’s economy tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled to see how our community, civic and provincial government leaders have supported the Regina Airport Authority over the last 18 months,” said John Hopkins, Regina & District Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

“This is the positive type of leadership and collaboration that will help guide us through the economic recovery following COVID-19.”

The airport is also going to apply to the federal government’s airport critical infrastructure program, also announced Tuesday.

Funding would be used to support the upcoming overlay project for runway 13-31, the airport’s main runway.

“With the summer travel season fast approaching, we look forward to assisting all levels of government with economic recovery in the travel and tourism sector,” Bogusz said.

The airport relief fund is providing nearly $65 million in financial relief for Canadian airports.

“Canada’s airports are major contributors to our country’s economy, and play a key role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities, and our local airport workers,” said Omar Alghabra, Canada’s minister of transport.

The airport critical infrastructure program is providing about $490 million to financially assist Canada’s larger airports with investments in critical infrastructure-related to safety, security or connectivity.

