29-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., fisherman still missing after boat capsizes on Fraser River

A 29-year-old man from Abbotsford is still missing after his boat capsized on the Fraser River on May 7.

Chilliwack RCMP said they were called around 4:30 p.m. after a report that two men who were fishing in the river, near the mouth of the Sumas River, had fallen in. Police believe the incident happened about 3 p.m or 3:30 p.m.

One of the men did reach the riverbank and was rescued about an hour later by a passing boater, police said.

However, the other man remains missing.

He has been identified in a GoFundMe as Damian Dutrisac.

According to the posting, Dutrisac had just got engaged last September.

Police said a search was launched right away involving the Abbotsford Police Department, Search and Rescue teams from Chilliwack and Mission, Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service and Air 5, but he has not been found.

According to details in the GoFundMe, a big search is planned for Wednesday, May 12, and they are asking anyone with a boat or a drone to help.

Police said no further searches are planned at this time as the Fraser River remains high and treacherous.

They are urging anyone to be aware of the dangerous conditions and to always wear a personal floatation device, be wary of the dangers of cold-water immersion and stay along the shoreline.

The GoFundMe is raising money in the hopes of funding a search and supporting Dutrisac’s family.