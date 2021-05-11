Vaccination eligibility expands to age 26 Wednesday; Saskatchewan reports 4 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 186 new cases, bringing total provincial infections to 43,481.

Three of the deaths happened in the north west zone and one in the south central zone.

In the north west, one death was reported in the 30-39 age group, one in the 70-79 age group and one in the 80-plus age group. The person who died in the south central zone was reported to be in the 60-69 age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, one is in the far north west, five are in the far north east, 13 are in the north west, 29 are in the north central, three are in the north east, 53 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west, seven are in the central east, 46 are in Regina, seven are in the south west, 12 are in the south central and seven are in the south east.

The province says two new cases are pending residence information, while four cases with pending residence information have now been assigned as one in the far north east, one in the central east and two in Regina.

There have been 40,911 recoveries from the virus and 2,064 cases are considered active.

The province says 162 people remain in hospital with 124 people receiving inpatient care and 38 people in intensive care. Nineteen people in the ICU are in Regina and 13 are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 204 – 16.6 new cases per 100,000.

The province says they administered 3,043 tests on Monday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 805,679.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the vaccination booking system expands, allowing people 26 years of age and older to book appointments online.

Prioritized front-line workers are also eligible and may visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax to make an appointment through the SHA booking system.