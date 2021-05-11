Menu

Canada

More ventilators flown out of CFB Trenton destined for India

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Ventilators for India leave CFB Trenton' Ventilators for India leave CFB Trenton
WATCH: Three hundred ventilators left CFB Trenton Tuesday morning, expected to arrive in India May 13.

CFB Trenton personnel began loading ventilators destined for India shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday as humanitarian aid amid staggering COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Base Commander Col. Ryan Deming says it’s part of the Armed Forces’ Operation Globe.

There are “300 medical ventilators leaving on a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft headed for India,” said Col. Deming.

Read more: India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign falters as cases grow

The ventilators will arrive in New Delhi on May 13 where they will be handed over to the Indian government for use.

Click to play video: 'India reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths as calls mount for nationwide lockdown' India reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths as calls mount for nationwide lockdown
India reports more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths as calls mount for nationwide lockdown

This is the second flight from CFB Trenton this month delivering medical supplies to India.

Read more: Rare but deadly ‘black fungus’ adds to India’s COVID-19 struggle

“We had the first mission on the fifth of May,” said Col. Deming. “On that flight were some medical ventilators as well as some anti-viral supplies.”

That brings the total number of ventilators sent to India to 350 plus 25,000 vials of remdesivir — a COVID-19 anti-viral medication.

The federal government has also pledged $10 million to the Indian Red Cross.

COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagKingston tagnews tagIndia tagflight tagCFB Trenton tagVentilators tagNew Dehli tag

