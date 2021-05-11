More ventilators flown out of CFB Trenton destined for India

Send this page to someone via email

CFB Trenton personnel began loading ventilators destined for India shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday as humanitarian aid amid staggering COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Base Commander Col. Ryan Deming says it’s part of the Armed Forces’ Operation Globe.

There are “300 medical ventilators leaving on a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft headed for India,” said Col. Deming.

The ventilators will arrive in New Delhi on May 13 where they will be handed over to the Indian government for use.

This is the second flight from CFB Trenton this month delivering medical supplies to India.

“We had the first mission on the fifth of May,” said Col. Deming. “On that flight were some medical ventilators as well as some anti-viral supplies.”

That brings the total number of ventilators sent to India to 350 plus 25,000 vials of remdesivir — a COVID-19 anti-viral medication.

The federal government has also pledged $10 million to the Indian Red Cross.