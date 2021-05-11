Alleged impaired driver collides with OC Transpo bus: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a driver had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he drove into an OC Transpo bus on Monday evening.

The collision occurred at 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Meadowlands Drive and Beliveau Street, according to an OPS spokesperson.

The driver in question, a 29-year-old man, had a blood-alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, police say.

No injuries were reported in connection with the collision, but the OPS spokesperson said they did not have full information for passengers on the bus.

The driver was charged with impaired driving.

