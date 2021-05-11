Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alleged impaired driver collides with OC Transpo bus: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 2:58 pm
An OC Transpo bus was involved in a collision with an alleged impaired driver on Meadowlands Drive Monday night. View image in full screen
An OC Transpo bus was involved in a collision with an alleged impaired driver on Meadowlands Drive Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa police say a driver had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he drove into an OC Transpo bus on Monday evening.

The collision occurred at 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Meadowlands Drive and Beliveau Street, according to an OPS spokesperson.

The driver in question, a 29-year-old man, had a blood-alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, police say.

No injuries were reported in connection with the collision, but the OPS spokesperson said they did not have full information for passengers on the bus.

Trending Stories

The driver was charged with impaired driving.

Click to play video: 'Repeat drunk driver pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death of Mississauga teen' Repeat drunk driver pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death of Mississauga teen
Repeat drunk driver pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death of Mississauga teen – Mar 26, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa crime tagOC Transpo tagOttawa bus crash tagOttawa collision tagOttawa bus tagOttawa Impaired Driving tagOttawa drunk driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers