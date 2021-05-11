Peterborough man faces domestic assault charge, head smashes police cruiser window

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing charges after a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1 p.m., police received several calls from witnesses about a disturbance at a residence in the area of Park and Sherbrooke streets.

Police say officers learned there had been a verbal argument that had escalated and the accused chased the female victim onto a neighbouring property.

Read more: Peterborough police awaiting further forensic evidence in Cileana Taylor assault case

The 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Police say during the arrest, the man purposely banged his head off the back window of a police cruiser, causing the window to smash. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

He was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000.

The man is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

His name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.