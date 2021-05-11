Menu

Canada

Dorval backtracks on charging fees for picnic table rentals at popular city parks

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 2:46 pm
While there will be no rental fees, Dorval residents hoping to use a picnic table at Pine Beach and Walters parks on weekends will nonetheless have to make a reservation. Tuesday, May 11, 2021. View image in full screen
While there will be no rental fees, Dorval residents hoping to use a picnic table at Pine Beach and Walters parks on weekends will nonetheless have to make a reservation. Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

Dorval is changing course when it comes to charging park users fees for picnic table rentals at popular city parks this summer.

However, those hoping to use a table at Pine Beach and Walters parks on weekends will nonetheless have to make a reservation.

While there will be no rental fees, only Dorval residents will be allowed to book a table.

In April, Dorval city council tabled a draft bylaw that would have seen park users charged to rent structures, like tables and gazebos, on weekends.

Click to play video: 'Dorval considers fees for picnic tables' Dorval considers fees for picnic tables
Dorval considers fees for picnic tables – Apr 29, 2021

Under the proposed legislation, a four-hour table reservation would have cost Dorval residents $10 and non-residents $25.

According to city spokesperson Sebastien Gauthier, local parks were overwhelmed last summer with residents complaining they couldn’t enjoy the park and picnic tables.

The idea was to allow people to use the space equally, prioritizing local Dorval residents.

However, the city said on its website on Tuesday that it decided to adjust its policy after “listening to its citizens over the past few days.”

Read more: Why a dog park development in Dorval isn’t sitting well with everyone

The new procedures are expected to be approved at a May 17 council meeting.

The reservation system will apply only to Pine Beach and Walters parks.

Booking should be in place for the weekend of June 5, with residents required to reserve ahead of time from Monday to Thursday at noon.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
