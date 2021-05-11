Toronto Rock close deal to play homes games in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Rock are moving to Hamilton.

On Tuesday, the National Lacrosse League (NLL) franchise reached a deal to relocate home games to Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre beginning with the 2021-22 season, according to the team’s operators.

The agreement – for five years – includes an option for a multi-year extension.

It’s expected the Rock will keep their current name and logo.

Originally founded in 1998, the Rock started at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton when they were known as the Ontario Raiders.

We have some exciting news here today!

We are thrilled to be the new home of the Toronto Rock!

They moved to then-Maple Leaf Gardens after their inaugural season and rebranded as the Toronto Rock in 1999.

At a press conference on Tuesday, owner, president and GM Jamie Dawick said “a strong business case” was the reason for the relocation, including a significant reduction in game operations costs and opportunities to better connect with a fan base.

The deal with FirstOntario gives the franchise more flexibility with its schedule, allowing for the majority of home games in the 2021-22 season to be played on Saturday nights.

“Having access to Saturday night home games gives us the opportunity to become more accessible to even more people,” Dawick said.

“Fans will be able to travel in and out of Hamilton with ease and enjoy the city both before and after the game.”

The Rock have won six NLL titles – four when they played at their previous home, the Scotiabank Arena.

The NLL will start its 2021-22 season in the fall after cancelling plans for an abbreviated spring season.

In February, league commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said uncertainties from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision.

