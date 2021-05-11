COVID-19: 15th death in Northumberland County, outbreak declared at Dairy Queen in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is reporting the 15th COVID-19 death in Northumberland County along with a workplace outbreak in Lindsay on Tuesday.

Details on the death were not made available. The last death reported in the county was on April 27. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have now been 72 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 15 in Northumberland, 56 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

The health unit reported just three new cases on Tuesday: two in Northumberland County and one in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The last time less than 10 new cases were reported was nine on May 4.

As of Tuesday’s update, there are now 99 active cases, down from 106 reported on Monday. The active cases include 60 in the Kawarthas (down three since Monday), 35 in Northumberland County (down one since Monday) and four in Haliburton County (down three since Monday).

The health unit reports 1,603 resolved cases of the 1,761 cumulative cases since March 2020 — slipping to 90.6 per cent, down from 92.6 per cent on Friday.

Also on Tuesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at the Dairy Queen restaurant on Lindsay Street South in Lindsay. Case details were not immediately available.

As well, the outbreak at Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg was lifted. The outbreak was declared on April 28 when an employee tested positive.

Other active outbreaks on Tuesday:

OPP offender transport unit: Declared Sunday with five cases.

Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for May 11, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Tuesday:

Hospitalized cases: 64 — Up one since Monday. Six people are currently in an area hospital (down one from Monday), four in an intensive care unit (down one since Monday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports seven admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday, up one since Monday.

