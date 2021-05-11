New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the Edmundston region joins the rest of the province in the yellow level.

There’s one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and another in Zone 6 (Bathurst region). Both cases are under investigation.

During a briefing on Monday, chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said the number of active cases and hospitalizations in the Edmundston area has dropped over the past week. As well, there have been no new cases of community transmission.

READ MORE: COVID-19: New Brunswick moves to all yellow as Edmundston region shows improvement

The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,015. Since Monday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 1,837 recoveries.

There have been 41 deaths, and the number of active cases is 136.

Eleven patients are hospitalized in total. Seven patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province.

On Monday, 1,257 tests were conducted for a total of 306,690.

— With files from Rebecca Lau