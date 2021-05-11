Menu

Canada

Cow on the loose in Napanee eventually corralled by OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 10:34 am
A cow on the run kept OPP officers in Napanee busy Monday evening. View image in full screen
A cow on the run kept OPP officers in Napanee busy Monday evening. Brian James Lloyd / Facebook

Traffic was held up Monday evening in Napanee after a cow escaped a trailer, OPP say.

Around 6 p.m., police say the bovine kicked its way out of the trailer stopped on Dundas Street.

The cow was spotted walking downtown sidewalks, snacking on grass and crisscrossing the town’s main street.

OPP say the owner was able to secure the trailer and police were able to corral the cow back into the vehicle.

The animal was not harmed during the interaction, police say.

 

