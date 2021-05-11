Cow on the loose in Napanee eventually corralled by OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic was held up Monday evening in Napanee after a cow escaped a trailer, OPP say.

Around 6 p.m., police say the bovine kicked its way out of the trailer stopped on Dundas Street.

The cow was spotted walking downtown sidewalks, snacking on grass and crisscrossing the town’s main street.

OPP say the owner was able to secure the trailer and police were able to corral the cow back into the vehicle.

The animal was not harmed during the interaction, police say.

