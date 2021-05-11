Peterborough woman found hiding with stolen property, drugs: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing theft and drug charges following an incident in the city on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Hilliard Street and Towerhill Road after a report about two suspicious people on bikes.

Police say officers located a woman hiding behind a parked vehicle. During a search of the accused, officers located stolen property and a quantity of drugs.

The investigation also revealed warrants had been issued for the suspect in connection with two other incidents involving possession of stolen property.

Kimberley Toews, 31, of Peterborough, was arrested on the warrants and also charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid), possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and trespassing at night.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 27.