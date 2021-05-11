Menu

Education

Strikes to affect Quebec CEGEPs starting Tuesday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 7:34 am
Teachers demonstrate outside a school during a morning walk-out in Longueuil, Que. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Teachers are striking to express dissatisfaction with negotiations with the Quebec government that have gone on for more than a year. View image in full screen
Teachers demonstrate outside a school during a morning walk-out in Longueuil, Que. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Teachers are striking to express dissatisfaction with negotiations with the Quebec government that have gone on for more than a year. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec CEGEPs will be affected by strikes starting Tuesday. Both the Confédération des Syndicats (CSN) and the Centrale des Syndicats du Québec (CSQ) are expected to launch a series of strikes by their teachers in CEGEPs this week.

The CSN members will be walking off the job for 48 hours starting Tuesday at noon and lasting until Thursday at noon.

 READ MORE: COVID-19: Some Montreal CEGEP students fighting for at-home exams

The CSQ members will be striking for half a day on Thursday morning. The professional college staff will be joined by high school teachers and education support staff.

In their case, the strike will last all day Thursday. Teachers and the two labour unions have deplored the lack of progress at the negotiating tables for over a year.

READ MORE: Provinces tighten COVID-19 restrictions as high infection rates persist

Premier François Legault last Sunday suggested that contract negotiations should conclude within the next two to three weeks. That irritated many union representatives.

College-level teachers say that job insecurity, salary increases, and more programs to help disabled are the main sticking point in the negotiations.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
