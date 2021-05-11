Strikes to affect Quebec CEGEPs starting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec CEGEPs will be affected by strikes starting Tuesday. Both the Confédération des Syndicats (CSN) and the Centrale des Syndicats du Québec (CSQ) are expected to launch a series of strikes by their teachers in CEGEPs this week.

The CSN members will be walking off the job for 48 hours starting Tuesday at noon and lasting until Thursday at noon.

The CSQ members will be striking for half a day on Thursday morning. The professional college staff will be joined by high school teachers and education support staff.

In their case, the strike will last all day Thursday. Teachers and the two labour unions have deplored the lack of progress at the negotiating tables for over a year.

Premier François Legault last Sunday suggested that contract negotiations should conclude within the next two to three weeks. That irritated many union representatives.

College-level teachers say that job insecurity, salary increases, and more programs to help disabled are the main sticking point in the negotiations.