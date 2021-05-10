Menu

Health

Non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients have low risk of serious long-term effects, study says

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 10, 2021 7:43 pm
Non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients have a low risk of serious long-term effects, but they report more visits to general practitioners following infection, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

“The absolute risk of severe post-acute complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. However, increases in visits to general practitioners and outpatient hospital visits could indicate COVID-19 sequelae,” the study found.

It was a population-based cohort study using the Danish prescription, patient and health insurance registries.

-More to come…

© 2021 Reuters
