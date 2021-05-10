Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Belleville, Ont., mayor proposes change to the city’s ward map

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 7:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Belleville could add new wards, after the city’s mayor proposes a change' Belleville could add new wards, after the city’s mayor proposes a change
WATCH: The mayor of Belleville proposes a new ward map as the city grows in size, and in population. He says this will allow a stronger connection between residents and city councillors.

The city of Belleville could be changing its ward map in time for the next municipal election. This would be the first major revamp since amalgamation in 1998.

Belleville mayor Mitch Panciuk brought forward a notice of motion to council proposing the city of Belleville be split into four wards.

The mayor believes that moving from two wards to four would allow for better representation of both the urban and rural areas of the city.

Read more: Vacant seat on Belleville, Ont., city council to likely be filled Monday

“It’s going to be easier for residents to know who their councillors are, but also they can pick two rather than picking six from a large group. And they can also hold people more accountable,” said mayor Panciuk.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The proposed new ward system will divide the city into smaller sections, and the mayor says these three new districts will be grouped together based on common issues. This proposal wouldn’t change the number of councillors who sit at the table, but Garnet Thompson, a 17-year veteran of Belleville council isn’t convinced.

“If it’s not broken, why try to fix something? The public seems to be quite happy with the system we have. I don’t see anybody not being serviced in our community with the system we have,” said Thompson.

Read more: Belleville councillor resigns to run for federal Conservatives

The mayor explains the reason for the change.

“As we move from a small/medium sized city to a bigger one, other communities that are that size do have ward systems. They do have a seperation where people can vote directly for a councillor. They don’t have these at-large positions,” said Mayor Panciuk.

Panciuk’s motion would only “start” the process to change the ward system, but as with any electoral reform- it’s not something that could happen without public consultation.

Thurlow ward currently has two councillors, and Belleville ward has six.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City Council tagBelleville tagProposal tagCity Of Belleville tagThurlow tag#City Wards tag#Mayor Panciuk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers