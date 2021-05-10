Belleville, Ont., mayor proposes change to the city’s ward map

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Belleville could be changing its ward map in time for the next municipal election. This would be the first major revamp since amalgamation in 1998.

Belleville mayor Mitch Panciuk brought forward a notice of motion to council proposing the city of Belleville be split into four wards.

The mayor believes that moving from two wards to four would allow for better representation of both the urban and rural areas of the city.

“It’s going to be easier for residents to know who their councillors are, but also they can pick two rather than picking six from a large group. And they can also hold people more accountable,” said mayor Panciuk.

The proposed new ward system will divide the city into smaller sections, and the mayor says these three new districts will be grouped together based on common issues. This proposal wouldn’t change the number of councillors who sit at the table, but Garnet Thompson, a 17-year veteran of Belleville council isn’t convinced.

“If it’s not broken, why try to fix something? The public seems to be quite happy with the system we have. I don’t see anybody not being serviced in our community with the system we have,” said Thompson.

The mayor explains the reason for the change.

“As we move from a small/medium sized city to a bigger one, other communities that are that size do have ward systems. They do have a seperation where people can vote directly for a councillor. They don’t have these at-large positions,” said Mayor Panciuk.

Panciuk’s motion would only “start” the process to change the ward system, but as with any electoral reform- it’s not something that could happen without public consultation.

Thurlow ward currently has two councillors, and Belleville ward has six.