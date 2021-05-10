Menu

Fire

Portage firefighters tackle railroad tie fire Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 6:11 pm
A railroad tie fire in Portage la Prairie. View image in full screen
A railroad tie fire in Portage la Prairie. Facebook / Portage la Prairie Professional Firefighters Local 1079

Portage la Prairie firefighters had their hands full in the early hours of Sunday morning, as they found themselves tackling a railroad tie fire.

According to the Portage la Prairie Professional Firefighters Local 1079, crews were called out just before 4 a.m. to take on the blaze, just east of 3rd Street Northeast in the city.

Read more: Dry conditions keep Winnipeg fire crews busy as city reports multiple blazes

With the help of the Cartier Fire Department, they were able to get the fire under control.

According to a social media statement Sunday from the City of Portage la Prairie, environmental tests were done at the scene, and nearby residents were encouraged to stay indoors and close their windows throughout the day.

By Sunday evening, the smoke was no longer a concern.

Click to play video: 'Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg' Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg
Fire on Maryland Street Friday afternoon in Winnipeg
