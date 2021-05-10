Man taken to hospital after being thrown from truck during crash in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was thrown from his truck during a crash in north Edmonton was taken to hospital Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of 127 Street and 167 Avenue, where a heavily-damaged black truck was seen sitting on the sidewalk. The driver’s side of the truck was torn off and front end destroyed.

View image in full screen A serious collision at the intersection of 127 Street and 167 Avenue in north Edmonton on Monday, May 10, 2021. Global News

Police said the driver was ejected from the truck during the single-vehicle crash. He was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics. Police said his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The Edmonton police major collision investigation unit was called to the scene, and various lanes of the intersection were closed as a result.

Drivers were asked to use other routes. An update was expected once the intersection reopens.