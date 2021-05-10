Man hospitalized after being hit by Calgary Transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a transit bus hit a man in the northwest on Sunday night.

According to investigators, the bus was driving through the transit loop at the Dalhousie CTrain station at about 9:35 p.m. when it hit the man in his 60s, as he was crossing the road.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition after his condition worsened overnight, police said Monday.

“Speed and impaired driving are not considered to be factors in the collision,” police said.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Advertisement