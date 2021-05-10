Menu

Traffic

Man hospitalized after being hit by Calgary Transit bus

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 4:58 pm
A man was critically injured after being hit by a Calgary Transit bus on Sunday night. View image in full screen
A man was critically injured after being hit by a Calgary Transit bus on Sunday night. Global News

Calgary police are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed a transit bus hit a man in the northwest on Sunday night.

According to investigators, the bus was driving through the transit loop at the Dalhousie CTrain station at about 9:35 p.m. when it hit the man in his 60s, as he was crossing the road.

Read more: Man dead after being run over by school bus: Calgary police

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition after his condition worsened overnight, police said Monday.

“Speed and impaired driving are not considered to be factors in the collision,” police said.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

