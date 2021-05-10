Lindsay woman faces 10 charges following reported thefts from vehicles: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces multiple charges following reports of thefts from vehicles on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, between 5:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., police received three reports of thefts from vehicles.

Police said theft complaints were reported in the area of Hamilton Street, Durham Street West, Angeline Street South and McDonagh Drive.

Just before noon, police located and arrested a suspect.

Julie Mitton, 36, of Lindsay, was charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 17, police said Monday.

