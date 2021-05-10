Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman faces 10 charges following reported thefts from vehicles: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 1:35 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman in connection a rash of thefts from vehicles on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman in connection a rash of thefts from vehicles on Sunday. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces multiple charges following reports of thefts from vehicles on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, between 5:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., police received three reports of thefts from vehicles.

Police said theft complaints were reported in the area of Hamilton Street, Durham Street West, Angeline Street South and McDonagh Drive.

Read more: Police investigating after industrial generators reported stolen from Lindsay, Ont., business

Just before noon, police located and arrested a suspect.

Trending Stories

Julie Mitton, 36, of Lindsay, was charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 17, police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves' Protecting your vehicle from thieves
