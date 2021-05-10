COVID-19: Annual Ennismore Shamrock Festival cancelled again

Send this page to someone via email

For the second straight year, organizers have cancelled the annual Ennismore Shamrock Festival.

On Monday, the festival committee announced that following consultation with Selwyn Township staff, they have decided to cancel the 2021 Ennismore Shamrock Festival due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival takes place in the village just north of Peterborough.

Read more: Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival to mark 20th anniversary with virtual races

The annual festival, which began in 1967 at a Centennial year celebration, features a weekend of family fun in and around the Robert E. Young Recreation Centre, including sports events, children’s games and activities, a petting zoo, face-painting and more, and culminates with the popular truck and tractor pull.

This year’s event was scheduled for July 17 and 18.

Story continues below advertisement

“The festival plans to welcome visitors back in 2022,” a release from the township states. “This is truly a community event and we thank everyone who has supported the festival over the years.”

1:38 Truck and tractor pull highlights Shamrock Festival in Ennismore Truck and tractor pull highlights Shamrock Festival in Ennismore – Jul 21, 2019