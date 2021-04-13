Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival to mark 20th anniversary with virtual races

Send this page to someone via email

Boats won’t take to Little Lake this June, rather, the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival will be a virtual celebration.

Saturday, June 12, will mark the 20th anniversary of the event which raises funds to support cancer care at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Since its inception, more than $3.6 million has been raised. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and participants were asked to hold a virtual paddle and submit videos.

Organizers this year will host a number of virtual races, along with other activities such as physical activity events, a colouring contest, submitting a video cheer, best pink outfit and more.

Registration for the 2021 festival opens on Thursday, April 15 at 12:01 a.m. To register, visit the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival website.

Points for individuals and teams will be awarded for participation, fundraising, video or photo submissions. All funds raised for the Peterborough Health Centre Foundation support breast cancer and other cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment at PRHC.

“We realize we have come full circle and we are so proud of the incredible impact that Peterborough’s Dragon Boat Festival has had since its inception,” said Gina Lee, festival chairperson.

“This year, proceeds will go towards purchasing a new ultrasound machine for the Peterborough Breast Assessment Centre, exactly what we were fundraising for the first year.

“The pandemic has forced us to rebuild the event and our goal is to match the $84,509.18 donation we made 20 years ago,” she added.

New this year, the festival’s website will include an online store featuring festival-branded merchandise that would normally be available for purchase on race day.

There is no fee to register but participants must do soon the website to participate.

The first three teams and the first three individuals to register for the festival will get a head start by earning bonus points toward their virtual races.