Peterborough pair on non-communication order face drug, assault with weapon charges

Two young men face charges following an incident in Peterborough on Friday night.

Both accused are currently bound by an undertaking to not communicate with the other, according to the Peterborough Police Service.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at a home in the area of Lansdowne and Park streets.

While investigating, officers were approached by a neighbour who said they had asked an individual to leave their house. During the investigation, cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis were found.

Seth Gavin, 18, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing and distributing cannabis and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place as a person under 19, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Also, during the investigation police learned the neighbour was wanted in connection with a previous incident that same day. No details were provided.

Riley Cole, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

They were both released and will make court appearances in Peterborough on May 25.