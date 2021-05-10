May 15 – Trestle Creek Golf Resort

Discover more about Trestle Creek Golf Resort – the family place that has it all!

This weekend on Talk To The Experts, Alvin Clarke from Trestle Creek joins us to talk about the most exciting golf resort RV project in Canada!

Trestle Creek Golf Resort is located just 45 minutes west of Edmonton. This 600 acre recreational resort features an 18 hole championship golf course, extensive water park and recreational lake, plus so much more! Hear about how it may change your recreational expectations – this Saturday at noon – only on 630 CHED!

