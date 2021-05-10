COVID-19: New cases in Quebec drop below 700, six new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 662 new infections and six more deaths as the third wave of the COVID-19 continues across the province Monday.

Authorities say one Quebecer died in the last 24 hours while the other fatalities occurred earlier in the month.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the pandemic stands at 543, a rise of four from the previous day. This includes 123 patients in intensive care, a drop of one.

The vaccination rollout saw another 63,377 doses administered, for more than 3.7 million to date. The latest update means a little more than 42 per cent of the population has received a first shot.

Appointments are also now open to anyone who is 30 and older.

The age limit requirement is set to keep dropping this week, with the immunization campaign being expanded to all adults. Health Minister Christian Dubé said more than 190,000 appointments were booked Sunday.

“Time slots have been added since last night, it is filling up quickly,” he wrote on Twitter, encouraging eligible Quebecers to register for their first shot.

As of Monday, the province has also now administered the booster shot to all residents in long-term care homes. The facilities were hard hit by the first wave of the health crisis.

Marguerite Blais, the seniors minister, called it “another milestone in the collective fight against COVID-19.”

“It’s good news for our seniors,” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the latest screening information shows 24,419 tests were given Saturday.

The case count has reached 358,796 in the province. Recoveries have now topped 339,000.

The pandemic has killed 10,993 Quebecers to date.

Curfew violations led to more than 1,000 tickets

The public security ministry says 1,154 tickets were issued across the province to people allegedly flouting curfew last week.

Meanwhile, police officers also carried out more than 600 visits to homes during the same period. Twelve tickets were given in Quebec related to quarantine violations.

The Sûreté du Québec handed out 741 tickets in relation to public health orders from May 3 to 9. This includes 365 fines related to curfew.

Montreal police say more than 550 calls were made about COVID-19 measures. Police officers gave out 836 fines last week, including 479 for breaking the curfew in effect from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the region.

