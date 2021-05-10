Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: What are your feelings about Saturday Night Live these days?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 9:57 am
This Feb. 29, 2020 photo released by NBC shows Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che during the Weekend Update sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. The show will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules. NBC says the comedy sketch show will include include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members. The material will be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Will Heath/NBC via AP). View image in full screen
This Feb. 29, 2020 photo released by NBC shows Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che during the Weekend Update sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in New York. The show will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules. NBC says the comedy sketch show will include include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members. The material will be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Will Heath/NBC via AP).
My wife and I have a Sunday morning routine that involves watching Saturday Night Live from the night before. Like any sort of sketch comedy show, some are better than others because of what’s happening in the news, the musical guest, and the guest host. If you have a comedian like, say, John Mulaney as your host, their writing contributions can really elevate the entire show.For some reason, SNL took a lot of heat for booking Elon Musk this past weekend. He actually did fine. I laughed out loud a couple of times. Miley Cyrus as the musical guest? She did okay, too. Weekend Update–our favourite segment–was also good. In fact, most shows from the past couple of seasons have been fine–in our opinion, anyway.(BTW: Woe to the person who fails to set the DVR to get SNL. That ruins a Sunday morning in our house.)But SNL is again under fire for being irrelevant and out of touch. There’s also criticism that a musical guest appearance does nothing to further the fortunes of the act. I don’t know about that. Did you see all the press Phoebe Bridgers got for smashing her guitar at the end of her performance?So I’m curious about where you stand on SNL these days. Take the survey.
