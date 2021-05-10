Menu

Canada

Transitional housing proposal for Delhi Street heads to Guelph city council

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 11:23 am
The building at 65 Delhi St. in Guelph. View image in full screen
The building at 65 Delhi St. in Guelph. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A plan by Wellington County to purchase property on Delhi Street and turn it into housing for the homeless population is heading to Guelph city council on Monday evening.

The two-storey building at 65 Delhi St. has been owned by the city since 1911 and is currently occupied by Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services, which is moving to another location later this year.

Read more: Wellington County wants to buy Guelph-owned building for transitional housing

The city has been looking to sell the building and announced in March that Wellington County, which is responsible for affordable housing in the city, stepped up with a proposal to flip it into temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness.

The plan includes 36 beds, common rooms, shared kitchens and washrooms as well as office space.

The county must first apply for a zoning change to the property and the final sale from the city is conditional on that rezoning application being approved by council.

One of the larger hurdles for the application is getting 36 beds approved when the current bylaw permits emergency shelters to have only 16.

Click to play video: 'Toronto frontline worker talks about the ‘hidden-homeless’ population' Toronto frontline worker talks about the ‘hidden-homeless’ population
Toronto frontline worker talks about the ‘hidden-homeless’ population – Mar 4, 2021

At least 10 people have signed up to speak during Monday’s meeting, while several others have sent letters for and against the proposal.

Those in support point out the importance of finding homes for those less fortunate and ending homelessness in the community, while those against have voiced their concern about safety in the area and crime increasing.

Read more: Housing project for Guelph seniors receives $42 million in government funding

Monday’s meeting gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed through the city’s website.

Staff will then review the zoning application and present their recommendations to council during a meeting at a later date.

