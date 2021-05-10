London, Ont. basketball star wins another European championship

Send this page to someone via email

London’s Dejan Kravic has won another Basketball Champions League (BCL) title, becoming the first ever three-time champ.

Spanish club San Pablo Burgos topped Turkey’s Pinar Karsiyaka 64-59 to win their second straight league championship, becoming the first club with back-to-back titles.

Kravic also made history, as he was crowned champion for the third consecutive year.

He was a BCL champion in 2019 with Virtus Bologna.

“It means a lot to know that in the last three years, there were so many teams trying, and to be on the three teams that won, it is an incredible feeling,” Kavic said during a post-game press conference.

“I’m really happy, and it’s something I’ll be telling my kids and grandkids for a long time.”

Kravic, who is seven feet tall, scored eight points and added eight rebounds in the victory.

“It was a great match, they’re one of the better teams in all of Europe. It was great to beat them in a low scoring-and great defensive game for both teams,” he said.

“I’m just happy we got the win in the end”

The 30-year-old previously played collegiately with York University before transferring stateside to play with Texas Tech.

He is eligible to play for the Serbian men’s basketball team.