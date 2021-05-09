Vernon, B.C., man running 100 km this Mother’s Day in memory of his mom

Send this page to someone via email

Oliver Stankiewicz set out running from Vernon, B.C., just a few minutes after midnight on Sunday morning.

The Vernon man’s goal was to run 100 kilometers in 24 hours this Mother’s Day in memory of his late mother, Laura Jean Stankiewicz, who died of cancer last August.

Funds raised through the charity run are going to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation to benefit the McMurty Baerge Cancer Centre.

“They were a big part of our life for the later part of mom’s life. It was just a way for me to be able to give back to something that helped us out substantially,” Oliver said.

Oliver’s father, David Stankiewicz, said the run is a final Mother’s Day gift and the culmination of eight months of training.

“I’m overwhelmed. If I had a tear in me I would be spending it right now but I have teared up through the night running with him already,” said David.

The Move for Mom event is also encouraging other participants to join in a virtual fundraising race and set their own distance goals.

Oliver said that as of midday Sunday, $27,000 had been raised.

Global Okanagan caught up with Oliver early Sunday afternoon, more than 80 kilometers into his run.

The Vernon man said he was thinking of his mother as he ran through the night and into the morning.

Oliver said Laura Jean always wanted to see her kids follow their dream.

“She would have been really proud to see what I put together today, I think, and see the support from the community as well,” Oliver said.

“She would have been my number one fan, for sure, and that’s something that I thought about all day today.”

– with files from Kimberly Davidson

