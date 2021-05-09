N.B. reporting 6 new COVID-19 cases, positive case identified at a high school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Mother’s Day.

This brings the total amount of active cases in the province to 141. While there are 10 patients hospitalized in total, seven of them are in New Brunswick, and the others are out of province.

Three of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and involve two people in their twenties and one person in their thirties.

All three cases are under investigation.

One case is in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving someone in their forties, who is a contact of a previously-reported case.

The remaining two cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving a person in their thirties and a person in their fifties. One of these cases is travel-related and the other is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release, the province reports 272,574 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell cautioned residents that even though there’s progress made in the vaccination rollout, “a COVID-19 vaccine’s maximum protection happens only two to three weeks after a second dose.”

“Although vaccines can provide protection against hospitalization, ICU admission and even death, the variants of concern present greater risks. New Brunswickers should continue to be vigilant and follow Public Health guidance,” she said.

The province released a number of exposure alerts.

Specifically, a case has been identified at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis on May 8. Close contacts will be notified by Public Health.

The following are the exposure alerts by region:

Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Greco Pizza, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton on May 5, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe on May 4, between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Zone 2 (Saint John region):

Story continues below advertisement

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

1:51 N.B. doctors group urges people to take first vaccine available to you N.B. doctors group urges people to take first vaccine available to you