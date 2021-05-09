Menu

Canada

15-year-old arrested after reports of person with a weapon at Woodstock, Ont., park

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 9, 2021 11:33 am
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Woodstock police say a teenager has been charged after an individual reported seeing a person with a weapon at a local park.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call at Southside Park.

Few details are released, but police say as a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.

Police say he’s been charged with:

  • Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 519-421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

