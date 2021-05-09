15-year-old arrested after reports of person with a weapon at Woodstock, Ont., park

Woodstock police say a teenager has been charged after an individual reported seeing a person with a weapon at a local park.
Police say around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call at Southside Park.
Few details are released, but police say as a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.
Trending Stories
Police say he’s been charged with:
- Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 519-421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments