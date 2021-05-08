Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 488 new cases in Manitoba Saturday, vaccine eligibility expands, fines increase

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 2:10 pm
File photo. A COVID-19 vaccine being administered. View image in full screen
File photo. A COVID-19 vaccine being administered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool

Manitoba public health officials reported 488 new COVID-19 cases in the province Saturday and three more deaths.

A woman in her 20s from Winnipeg, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg and a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region bring the total number of deaths in the province to 990.

Read more: Reaction mixed to Manitoba’s new restrictions as calls for financial support grow

The two male victims are also linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern (VOC).

TThe new cases include:

  • 17 in the Interlake Eastern health region
  • nine in the Northern health region
  • 30 in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 43 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 389 in the Winnipeg health region.

Public health officials also announced Saturday that vaccine eligibility has expanded at supersites and pop-up clinics to include anyone aged 35 or older.

Story continues below advertisement

First Nations people who are 18 or older are also eligible.

Read more: COVID-19: Pallister walks back plan to vaccinate Manitoba teachers in North Dakota

As of Saturday morning, 200 Manitobans remain in hospital, including 139 with active COVID-19 infections and 61 people who are no longer infectious but still require care.

Trending Stories

There are 54 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) including 44 with active COVID-19 infections and 10 people who are no longer infectious but still require care.

The province continues seeing high test numbers with 4,462 completed Friday. It brings the five-day test positivity rate to 10.5 per cent provincially and 12.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are currently 3,237 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

As previously announced, the Manitoba government has increased the amount people will pay if fined for a public health order violation.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba doubling fines for COVID-19 measures offenders' Manitoba doubling fines for COVID-19 measures offenders
Manitoba doubling fines for COVID-19 measures offenders

Fines for people who have received two or more tickets for not wearing a mask have increased from $298 to $486.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has received two or more tickets for other penalties under the orders will also pay $2,542 — an increase from $1,296.

The penalty for not paying your ticket in the required timeframe has also increased from $50 to $100.

Fines for businesses are unchanged.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagHealth tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagVaccines tagvariant of concern tagVaccine Eligibility tagVoC tagB.1.1.7 tagpublic health order violations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers