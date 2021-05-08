London, Ont., Beer Store temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Beer Store located at 3069 Wonderland Rd. S. has temporarily closed for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release issued Saturday, the Beer Store said the employee’s last shift was May 2, and it is believed they contracted COVID-19 through community transmission and not in the workplace.
Potential close contacts have been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and to self-isolate.
The Beer Store says the Middlesex-London Health Unit is assisting with contact tracing.
The store is set to reopen on Monday, May 10.
