Traffic

Man killed after being struck by vehicle on Perimeter Hwy: Winnipeg police

By Ryan Brandt Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 1:29 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police say a man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the Perimeter Highway.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection with St. Mary’s Road.

Police say the man, in his 20s, was driving eastbound on the Perimeter when he had car troubles and pulled over. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound as he was trying to cross the road.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Westbound traffic on the Perimeter was shut down for several hours Friday night with Manitoba RCMP on the scene to assist police.

