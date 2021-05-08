Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

City of Winnipeg to close facilities, suspend programming amid May COVID-19 lockdown

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 12:38 pm
Winnipeg City Hall sign is pictured in Winnipeg Sunday May 22, 2011. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon. View image in full screen
Winnipeg City Hall sign is pictured in Winnipeg Sunday May 22, 2011. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The City of Winnipeg is responding to the latest COVID-19 provincial health orders by suspending Leisure Guide programming and closing the doors of city-owned facilities.

Gyms, indoor pools, arenas and libraries owned by the City of Winnipeg closed after regular operations Friday night.

Read more: Manitoba tightens COVID-19 restrictions, closing restaurants, patios, gyms, bars

Recreation and leisure programs are suspended until further notice as well.

At a Friday press conference, Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the latest lockdown is expected to last until at least May 30.

The city ensures no employee layoffs are planned right now and opportunities to redeploy staff impacted by the closures are underway.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Groups larger than five people, including members of the same household, will not be allowed in city parks or athletic fields, and park booking requests will continue to be suspended.

Anyone attending a park is also reminded to stay six feet apart from anyone who is not part of the same household.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba ramps up 3rd wave preparations as ICUs see rise in COVID-19 patients' Manitoba ramps up 3rd wave preparations as ICUs see rise in COVID-19 patients
Manitoba ramps up 3rd wave preparations as ICUs see rise in COVID-19 patients

While community centre facilities are owned by the city, they are governed by volunteer boards of directors. The city says each community centre board is responsible for the management and operations of their centre and ultimately responsible for the decision to close.

–With a file from Shane Gibson

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHealth tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCity of Winnipeg tagLockdown tagThird Wave tagprovincial health orders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers