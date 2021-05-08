City of Winnipeg to close facilities, suspend programming amid May COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is responding to the latest COVID-19 provincial health orders by suspending Leisure Guide programming and closing the doors of city-owned facilities.

Gyms, indoor pools, arenas and libraries owned by the City of Winnipeg closed after regular operations Friday night.

Recreation and leisure programs are suspended until further notice as well.

At a Friday press conference, Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the latest lockdown is expected to last until at least May 30.

The city ensures no employee layoffs are planned right now and opportunities to redeploy staff impacted by the closures are underway.

Groups larger than five people, including members of the same household, will not be allowed in city parks or athletic fields, and park booking requests will continue to be suspended.

Anyone attending a park is also reminded to stay six feet apart from anyone who is not part of the same household.

While community centre facilities are owned by the city, they are governed by volunteer boards of directors. The city says each community centre board is responsible for the management and operations of their centre and ultimately responsible for the decision to close.

–With a file from Shane Gibson