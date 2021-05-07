Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canucks forward Zack MacEwen suspended 1 game for kneeing Oilers’ Darnell Nurse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2021 6:45 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen has been suspended for one game for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the discipline Friday, saying in a video that MacEwen “directed a deliberate knee” at Nurse’s head in Vancouver’s 6-3 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

Nurse hit MacEwen in the neutral zone midway through the second period and the Canucks’ forward caught the defenceman in the face with his stick as Nurse fell to the ice.

MacEwen then clipped Nurse in the head with his knee as he skated toward the Vancouver bench.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canucks score early and often to take down Edmonton Oilers 

Player safety said in the video that the move was “simply unacceptable” and “not a hockey play.”

MacEwen was handed a four-minute double minor for the high stick and was repeatedly cross-checked by Nurse when he was released from the penalty box. Nurse was then called for slashing.

Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) and Vancouver Canucks’ Zack MacEwen (71) fight during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) and Vancouver Canucks’ Zack MacEwen (71) fight during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The suspension is MacEwen’s first in his 50-game NHL career.

He will also forfeit US$7,112.07 of his salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canucks (20-25-3) are set to face the Oilers again in Edmonton (32-18-2) on Saturday.

Watch below: Some recent video about the Vancouver Canucks.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagNational Hockey League tagVancouver Canucks tagVancouver sports tagDarnell Nurse tagNHL suspensions tagZack MacEwen tagZack MacEwen suspension tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers