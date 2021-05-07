U.S. bound international travellers can use some self COVID-19 tests: CDC

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that U.S.-bound international travellers can use some self COVID-19 tests to meet entry requirements.

In January, the CDC mandated all passengers two and older get negative COVID tests within three days of coming to the United States or show proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Airlines for America, a trade group, praised the CDC decision “to allow FDA-approved proctored home testing for international passengers entering the U.S. This is an encouraging step in facilitating the international travel process.”

Meanwhile, the CDC has also issued the federal mask mandate in nearly all transportation modes, including on ride-share vehicles. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks being driven by a sole operator.

The decision was praised by airlines and airline unions.

Airlines for America, hailed “the administration’s decision to extend the mandate requiring face coverings onboard commercial aircraft and in airports.”

The group said “this layer of protection plays a critical role in mitigating the risk of transmission … (and) has significantly strengthened our flight crews’ ability to enforce these requirements onboard.”

Wearing face masks is considered by experts one of the most effective ways of controlling virus transmission. With most COVID-19 transmission occurring indoors, and vaccinations on the rise, the use of masks outdoors has been debated for weeks in the United States as many Americans look to enjoy the benefits of being fully vaccinated.

Biden imposed the transit mask mandate after then President Donald Trump rejected CDC recommendations to do so.