B.C. company gives those dealing with loss the option to remove Mother’s Day emails

Send this page to someone via email

Some Canadian companies are offering customers the option to opt out of emails about Mother’s Day this year.

They said they want to be sensitive to people going through issues such as fertility, loss, bereavement and know that it can be a difficult time of year for some.

Co-founder of the Vancouver-based company Fable Home, Joe Parenteau, told Global News they decided to give their customers the option to forgo messaging around Mother’s Day because they know these occasions can be very sensitive for many people.

“We send out different gifting options for Mother’s Day or for Father’s Day, featuring different mothers or mothers entrepreneurs and even some of our mom’s favourite recipe,” Parenteau said.

He added they have received a large and positive response from their customers about this initiative, even from people that didn’t opt out but appreciated the gesture.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some customers have shared a little bit about their story and a little bit about why they appreciated that,” he said.

2:01 Book published to honour the memory of Victoria sisters Chloe and Aubrey Berry Book published to honour the memory of Victoria sisters Chloe and Aubrey Berry – Jun 23, 2020

Parenteau added that he thinks this move is “long overdue” and we will see other companies follow suit around holidays and other memorable days.

Thousands of people face infertility issues and pregnancy loss in B.C. every year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become even more difficult to grieve for the mothers who have passed away and Parenteau that could also be a factor for the large response they’ve received to the opt-out email this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to give people the option to choose for themselves,” he added.