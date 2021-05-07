COVID-19: Active cases at 70 with 8 new cases for Peterborough area; PRHC patient transfers at 70

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of active cases saw a small increase.

The health unit’s COVID tracker at 4:09 p.m. reported 70 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough city/county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. It’s up from 68 active cases reported on Thursday afternoon.

The region’s variant case total slightly increased to 486, up from 485 around 24 hours earlier. The area’s first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases now sit at 1,196 (five more since Thursday) among the 1,281 cumulative cases (one removed from previous days) since the pandemic’s beginnings in March 2020 — approximately 93.4 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Friday, leaving five active which medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra said were “stable”:

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Road in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reports two cases with staff members as of Friday.

Home child care centre in Peterborough County: Declared Monday, May 3. Site not identified by health unit, but province reports three child cases at Compass Early Learning and Care Shamrock in Ennismore in Selwyn Township.

Workplace #7: Declared April 26. No case details were provided

Workplace #5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility #3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

On Ontario’s COVID-19 website for schools and child care centres, other locations with COVID-19 cases (as of 10:30 a.m. Friday): CELC-Janet Castle Early Learning Program (one adult case) and Compass Early Learning and Care (one child case, one adult case).

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 261 COVID-19 cases (one more since Thursday) associated with 43 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Friday:

Deaths: 15 – the latest reported on Thursday. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence, which was declared over on Wednesday. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

reported on Thursday. Severn Court Student Residence Close contacts: 216, up from 216 reported on Thursday, May 6

At least 57 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Thursday, May 6. Ten required the intensive care unit, one more since May 6.

Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city on Friday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 14 COVID-19 inpatients — two less than Thursday, May 6 — and at least 70 patient transfers from other areas — an additional three since Thursday, May 6.

More than 50,600 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Thursday, May 6.

School-related cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify student or staff):

None as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — one case

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible receipients: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

