Global News Morning BC
May 7 2021 10:17am
05:39

Canadian lab investigates vaccine clotting

Dr. Ishac Nazy of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory in Ontario discusses how his lab looks to identify risk factors between vaccines and the likelihood of blood clots.

