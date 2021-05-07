Global News Morning BC May 7 2021 10:17am 05:39 Canadian lab investigates vaccine clotting Dr. Ishac Nazy of the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory in Ontario discusses how his lab looks to identify risk factors between vaccines and the likelihood of blood clots. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7842576/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7842576/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?