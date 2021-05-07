New Brunswick shops prepare for COVID-19 Mother’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick specialty stores are preparing for a Mother’s Day weekend that will be anything but typical.

With many Maritime families still separated by provincial borders amid stricter isolation requirements and even lockdowns due to the pandemic, the owner of Silver Rose Emotions flower shop, Jamie Lundquist, said her shop has never been busier for Mother’s Day.

“It is absolutely the busiest one we have ever had. I would say triple to what we have ever had. I think definitely it is from COVID; people from here straight through to Europe are ordering because they can’t come to see their mom,” she said.

She says people forced to be apart due to the pandemic are also pouring their hearts out in flower cards like never before.

“They are actually really thinking about it and saying really nice things and it is from the heart,” said Lundquist.

Adorable Chocolat in Shediac will spend the weekend making contactless deliveries, said Gabrielle Savoie who works at the shop.

She said the chocolatier has experienced a surge in business over the last few months with chocolate offering up some comfort for folks who, after a year now, have had enough of COVID-19.

“They come in and buy a lot of chocolate at the same time,” said Savoie.

She said Mother’s Day traffic has been slower this year compared to other years, but they are still getting a steady stream of customers in the store as well as those ordering for delivery.

The chocolatier has designed specialty chocolate hearts filled with assorted chocolate pieces specifically for Mother’s Day.