Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick shops prepare for COVID-19 Mother’s Day

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Retailers across the Maritimes scrambling as Mother’s Day approaches' Retailers across the Maritimes scrambling as Mother’s Day approaches
WATCH: For the second year in a row, some families across the Maritimes may have to spend Mother’s Day away from their mothers and that has some retailers scrambling. Shelley Steeves reports.

New Brunswick specialty stores are preparing for a Mother’s Day weekend that will be anything but typical.

Read more: Winnipeg florists warn of shortage of fresh-cut flowers for Mother’s Day

With many Maritime families still separated by provincial borders amid stricter isolation requirements and even lockdowns due to the pandemic, the owner of Silver Rose Emotions flower shop, Jamie Lundquist, said her shop has never been busier for Mother’s Day.

“It is absolutely the busiest one we have ever had. I would say triple to what we have ever had. I think definitely it is from COVID; people from here straight through to Europe are ordering because they can’t come to see their mom,” she said.

She says people forced to be apart due to the pandemic are also pouring their hearts out in flower cards like never before.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“They are actually really thinking about it and saying really nice things and it is from the heart,” said Lundquist.

Adorable Chocolat in Shediac will spend the weekend making contactless deliveries, said Gabrielle Savoie who works at the shop.

Read more: ‘So proud’ — Peace by Chocolate to open chocolate boutique in Halifax

She said the chocolatier has experienced a surge in business over the last few months with chocolate offering up some comfort for folks who, after a year now, have had enough of COVID-19.

“They come in and buy a lot of chocolate at the same time,” said Savoie.

She said Mother’s Day traffic has been slower this year compared to other years, but they are still getting a steady stream of customers in the store as well as those ordering for delivery.

The chocolatier has designed specialty chocolate hearts filled with assorted chocolate pieces specifically for Mother’s Day.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers