Economy

COVID-19: Montreal wants to help restaurants compete with food delivery giants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2021 3:22 pm
People walk past empty patios in Jacques Cartier Square, in Montreal, Friday, May 7, 2021. Bars and restaurants are hoping for permission to reopen in June. Friday, May 7, 2021. View image in full screen
People walk past empty patios in Jacques Cartier Square, in Montreal, Friday, May 7, 2021. Bars and restaurants are hoping for permission to reopen in June. Friday, May 7, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Montreal says it wants to help build a home-grown competitor to food delivery giants like Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash to support struggling restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luc Rabouin, mayor of the city’s Plateau borough, told reporters Montreal will provide $500,000 in funding to help establish a local non-profit or co-operative that can compete with large food delivery services. The city launched a request for proposals and hopes to work with existing startups, he added.

Read more: Pandemic relief: Quebec tables bill to cap fees 3rd-party delivery apps can charge restaurants

Rabouin said the city’s intention is to help struggling restaurants that are dealing with the high cost of delivery services, which he said can increase a takeout bill by as much as 30 per cent.

The city also announced it will give $4 million in grants to bars and restaurants. Those businesses will be able to apply for up to $25,000 to build patios and make other preparations for summer. Groups of restaurants can make joint applications for up to $50,000.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she hopes restaurants will be able to open their patios on June 1 if the COVID-19 situation in the city permits.

Read more: Cheaper food delivery service in Montreal giving Uber Eats and company a run for their money

On Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé partially brushed off her request to open restaurants by the beginning of next month. He implied the mayor’s idea was influenced by her desire to glad-hand with voters ahead of November’s municipal election, adding that city politicians should “remain calm.”

Plante told reporters Friday she had been in touch with Dubé and while she understands his concerns, she said restaurants need predictability to hire staff and buy supplies.

Opening patios can be part of a “progressive” reopening plan for bars and restaurants, she said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Montreal Mayor wants terraces in the city to be allowed to reopen by June' COVID-19: Montreal Mayor wants terraces in the city to be allowed to reopen by June
© 2021 The Canadian Press
