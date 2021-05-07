Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Just over half of Manitoba sex offenders found to be compliant in MIHRSOU address check

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 1:53 pm
Sex offenders are required to provide a current address to law enforcement.
Sex offenders are required to provide a current address to law enforcement. Global News file

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP were busy in late April checking up on convicted sex offenders and confirming they were living at the addresses they provided law enforcement.

The results of the campaign by the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), however, weren’t exactly stellar.

Six officers with the MIHRSOU travelled to locations outside city limits to verify sex offender addresses, and police said 43 — just over half — of the 74 offenders checked were compliant.

A total of 17 people were found to be living elsewhere, which will trigger further criminal investigations, and 14 didn’t respond and will be followed up on.

Read more: Community notifications ‘least draconian’ option with released sex offenders, Winnipeg lawyer says

“These officers put on a lot of kilometres checking that offenders were residing exactly where they are supposed to,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Rourie of the RCMP’s major crime services.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“These individuals are required to provide their address because of their criminality and so that they can be monitored pursuant to their court orders.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These individuals are required to provide their address because of their criminality and so that they can be monitored pursuant to their court orders.

“The offences they have committed require them to be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry, which can be used to assist the police in investigating or preventing crimes of a sexual nature by including current information related to convicted sex offenders and where they live within a particular geographic area.”

Click to play video: 'What does it take to keep repeat sex offender behind bars?' What does it take to keep repeat sex offender behind bars?
What does it take to keep repeat sex offender behind bars? – Mar 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagManitoba RCMP tagSex Offenders tagcrime in Manitoba tagManitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit tagMIHRSOU tagChris Rourie tagManitoba sex offenders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers