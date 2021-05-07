Just over half of Manitoba sex offenders found to be compliant in MIHRSOU address check

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP were busy in late April checking up on convicted sex offenders and confirming they were living at the addresses they provided law enforcement.

The results of the campaign by the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), however, weren’t exactly stellar.

Six officers with the MIHRSOU travelled to locations outside city limits to verify sex offender addresses, and police said 43 — just over half — of the 74 offenders checked were compliant.

A total of 17 people were found to be living elsewhere, which will trigger further criminal investigations, and 14 didn’t respond and will be followed up on.

“These officers put on a lot of kilometres checking that offenders were residing exactly where they are supposed to,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Rourie of the RCMP’s major crime services.

“These individuals are required to provide their address because of their criminality and so that they can be monitored pursuant to their court orders. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These individuals are required to provide their address because of their criminality and so that they can be monitored pursuant to their court orders.

“The offences they have committed require them to be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry, which can be used to assist the police in investigating or preventing crimes of a sexual nature by including current information related to convicted sex offenders and where they live within a particular geographic area.”

